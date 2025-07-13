Telangana man eyes Rs 55 lakh insurance, stages accident to kill mother-in-law, held

SIDDIPET : Siddipet police have arrested a man for allegedly conspiring to kill his physically disabled mother-in-law in a staged road accident to claim insurance money.

The accused, Talla Venkatesh, initially lodged a complaint at Toguta police station, claiming that his mother-in-law, Tatikonda Ramavva, had died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle. However, during the investigation, Siddipet Commissioner of Police B Anuradha said CCTV footage and interrogation revealed that the incident was a premeditated murder.

Facing debts amounting to Rs 22 lakh from agricultural losses and having extended a Rs 1.3 lakh hand loan to his friend Karunakar, Venkatesh devised a plan to murder Ramavva. He had purchased insurance policies in her name, including a Rs 15 lakh policy from the post office for a premium of Rs 755 and a Rs 40 lakh accident policy from SBI for Rs 2,000. Further, 28 guntas of land belonging to Karunakar’s father were transferred to Ramavva’s name to ensure eligibility for the state’s Rythu Bima scheme.

On July 7, Venkatesh dropped Ramavva near their agricultural field and informed Karunakar, who hired a vehicle and intentionally ran over Ramavva, killing her on the spot. Venkatesh later contacted him and helped return the vehicle.