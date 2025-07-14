Leaders’ disconnect with cadre may prove costly for BRS in local polls

HYDERABAD: Second-rung leaders and grassroots cadre of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) are growing anxious about the upcoming local body elections, as former ministers and MLAs of the party are reportedly distancing themselves from their constituencies.

Many have not even been accessible to their followers, let alone taken steps to boost their morale. Barring a handful of exceptions, most senior leaders remain confined to Hyderabad, where they routinely address press conferences at Telangana Bhavan — the party headquarters — mainly to launch counterattacks against rival parties.

According to sources, a majority of ex-MLAs have stayed disconnected from the cadre since their defeat in the last Assembly polls. Dedicated workers and local leaders are eagerly waiting for meetings with former legislators and constituency in-charges to chart a strategy for the crucial polls.

In the absence of active engagement at the constituency and district levels, the party is struggling to assess its strengths and weaknesses. Due to this, the BRS risks falling short in the elections. Adding to the confusion, the party is yet to appoint election in-charges or unveil a clear roadmap for the elections. Aspiring candidates are also unsure about how they will receive financial backing for their campaigns.

A key topic of discussion within district party circles is the strategy of BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao. Cadre and leaders alike are waiting for a motivating message and a concrete plan from KCR.

If the party fails to shake off its inertia and respond to calls from district leaders to appoint former ministers as local election in-charges, disillusionment may grow. There is growing speculation that several key leaders could defect to either the Congress or the BJP — both of which are actively working to consolidate their presence in traditional BRS strongholds.