Panel formed to review staff positions in departments in Telangana

NALGONDA: The state government recently formed a committee to review the staff position in various government offices across the state. The Finance department issued an order to this effect on July 8.

The newly formed committee is tasked with reviewing all posts and temporary services across various government departments and institutions.

Recognising the substantial changes in the roles, primary functions and priorities of government departments, the state has decided to conduct a thorough review of the staffing situation in all government departments, corporations, public sector undertakings (PSUs), local bodies, societies, universities and other institutions, including contract and outsourced recruitments.

The committee will be headed by retired IAS officer and former state chief secretary A Santhi Kumari. The panel will also comprise another retired IAS officer N Sivashankar, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Principal Secretary of the Finance department and M Raghunandan Rao, Secretary of the General Administration Department.

The committee is expected to conduct a comprehensive study in consultation with secretaries and heads of various departments and submit its report covering the key aspects, including those related to number of posts sanctioned, vacant regular posts in departments, corporations, PSUs, local bodies, societies, universities and other institutions.

The panel will also assess the necessity for their continuation, new sanctions or modifications based on current priorities and requirements.