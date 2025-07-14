PG doctors find it difficult to obtain experience certificates in Telangana

HYDERABAD: With just a few days left for submission of application for assistant professor posts, several PG doctors who are aspiring for these positions under the director of medical education (DME) are facing challenges in obtaining their senior residency experience certificates, also called SR-ship certificates, from various government medical colleges.
The Medical & Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) had issued a notification for recruitment of 607 assistant professors on June 28. The process of submitting online applications will start on July 20 and end on July 27, while the application edit option will be available from July 28.
As per the notification, the applicants will be selected based on 100 points, out of which 80 points will be awarded for percentage of marks obtained in the qualifying exam and maximum 20 points will be awarded for service in state government hospitals, institutions, programmes on contract or outsourced basis.
For services rendered in tribal areas, the candidates will be awarded 2.5 points for six months, thus making it five points for one year SR ship, whereas for areas other than tribal areas, the candidates will be awarded two points for six-month service, contributing to four points for one year service. The one-year senior residency has to be undertaken by all the PG medical students as a part of the curriculum.
The experience certificate for the service is a mandatory document to be submitted along with the application form.
Candidates aspiring to apply for the position have found themselves struggling to get their service letters from the colleges where they completed their senior residency as the superintendents and principals are showing a lackadaisical approach in signing the certificates, putting the candidates in distress.
Many of the candidates are now working in cities, different from their senior residency place, and thus need to travel to get the document signed. However, the reluctance from authorities to sign the letter is adding to their plight of frequent travel.
Speaking to TNIE, Dr P Karthik, an aspirant, said: “Many of my colleagues are travelling from different districts to Hyderabad and vice versa, to get their experience letters, but are meeting with disappointment as they are being asked to visit later. The authorities are showing reluctance to sign the experience certificates even after the verification is completed. Aspirants are afraid that they might lose the opportunity to apply for the post due to delay in obtaining the experience certificates.”