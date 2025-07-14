PG doctors find it difficult to obtain experience certificates in Telangana

HYDERABAD: With just a few days left for submission of application for assistant professor posts, several PG doctors who are aspiring for these positions under the director of medical education (DME) are facing challenges in obtaining their senior residency experience certificates, also called SR-ship certificates, from various government medical colleges.

The Medical & Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) had issued a notification for recruitment of 607 assistant professors on June 28. The process of submitting online applications will start on July 20 and end on July 27, while the application edit option will be available from July 28.

As per the notification, the applicants will be selected based on 100 points, out of which 80 points will be awarded for percentage of marks obtained in the qualifying exam and maximum 20 points will be awarded for service in state government hospitals, institutions, programmes on contract or outsourced basis.

For services rendered in tribal areas, the candidates will be awarded 2.5 points for six months, thus making it five points for one year SR ship, whereas for areas other than tribal areas, the candidates will be awarded two points for six-month service, contributing to four points for one year service. The one-year senior residency has to be undertaken by all the PG medical students as a part of the curriculum.

The experience certificate for the service is a mandatory document to be submitted along with the application form.