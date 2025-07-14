Rs 818 crore released for VLR payments since Dec 2023

HYDERABAD: Since the Congress formed the government in December 2023, the implementation of the Vaddi Leni Runalu (VLR) scheme — interest subvention on loans taken by Self-Help Groups (SHGs) — has witnessed a resurgence.

Data reveals that in FY 2024–25, the government has so far released Rs 818.04 crore towards VLR payments, indicating a renewed policy thrust to clear long-pending dues.

For several years, especially after 2019, disbursement under this scheme had slowed down, resulting in massive unpaid dues. However, the year-wise data showed that the programme has gained momentum once again, with the new administration making considerable payments within a short span.

Between the financial years 2014–15 and 2023–24, the cumulative demand for VLR payments stood at Rs 6,105.73 crore. Of this, Rs 3,030.43 crore was disbursed, leaving outstanding dues of Rs 3,075.31 crore. The payments were consistent and timely until 2018–19, but from 2019–20 onwards, there was a steep decline in releases.

For instance, while Rs 602.74 crore was required in 2019–20, only Rs 386.99 crore was paid. The situation deteriorated further in subsequent years, with minimal or no releases, particularly between 2021–22 and 2023–24, when the demand peaked at Rs 943.9 crore in 2021–22 alone.

This prolonged inaction appears to have been reversed after the Congress administration took charge as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Women & Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka took women empowerment as a challenge.

A look at the VLR district-wise data for the current FY 2024–25 paints a clear picture of renewed efforts of the government. Of the total `818.04 crore released under the VLR scheme, Rs 298.04 crore was paid between December 2023 and March 2024 and Rs 220.65 crore between April 2024 and January 2025.

Govt to allocate more funds for women empowerment

The government also released Rs 299.35 crore through the Integrated Management System (IMS), suggesting that the payments were not only timely but also systematised. Speaking to TNIE, Seethakka said: “The state government under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is striving to make women billionaires, and we have not confined ourselves to words but actions.”

“Our government intends to allocate more funds for women empowerment in the coming days,” she added.