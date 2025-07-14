Special development plan in works for Adilabad: Deputy CM Bhatti

ADILABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said the state government is considering a special development programme for Adilabad district and will soon take up the long-pending Babasaheb Ambedkar Pranahita-Chevella project.

Speaking after inaugurating a 30-bed community health centre at Luxettipet along with ministers C Damodar Rajanarsimha, D Sridhar Babu and Jupally Krishna Rao, Vikramarka said the Congress government is prioritising health and education.

Built at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore, with a Rs 1 crore contribution from SCCL, the hospital aims to provide better medical care to the poor. Government colleges and high schools in all mandals will be upgraded with CSR and DMFT funds, he added.

The deputy CM also laid the foundation stone for the Indira Mahila Shakti Solar Plant at Rebenapalli and announced another plant in Andugulapeta at Rs 3 crore, to be developed with 90% bank loan and 10% community share. These plants are expected to generate 4,500–5,000 units per day and earn Rs 51 lakh annually.

The government is promoting micro-industries for women in every Assembly segment and encouraging solar power production by women’s SHGs. In Mancherial, Rs 80 crore in bank linkage loans was distributed to 863 SHGs. Eight members also received insurance payouts of Rs 10 lakh each. An industrial park is coming up on 212 acres in Hazipur mandal to create jobs for 2,000 youths.

Vikramarka criticised the BRS government for ignoring interest-free loans to women. “When we said we’d make one crore women crorepatis, some mocked us. But in the first year, we’ve already distributed `21,600 crore in loans,” he said. Under the Aam Aadmi Bima Scheme, women’s groups leased 150 buses to RTC, with 450 more to follow.

He said the Congress is delivering on its promises and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to developing Adilabad and Mancherial districts.