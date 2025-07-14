Telangana restricts 25 per cent quota under RTE to areas without government schools

HYDERABAD: The Director of School Education, Telangana, has issued fresh guidelines restricting the blanket implementation of Section 12(1)(C) of the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

The provision, which mandates private unaided non-minority schools to reserve 25% of entry-level seats for children from disadvantaged groups (DG) and economically weaker sections (EWS), will now be implemented only in specific areas where no government or local body school exists within a one-km radius.

According to the new provisions, the RTE quota will be enforced in 50 rural habitations and 46 urban colonies or wards where only private schools are available. The implementation is conditional and depends on the availability and capacity of government schools. Admissions to private schools under this provision will be allowed only if nearby government schools are either unavailable or have no vacant seats for eligible children.

An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the move reaffirms that private school admissions under Section 12(1)(C) are a supplementary measure, not a replacement for government schooling.