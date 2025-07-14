Weathering 40 floods, Godavari Bridge in Bhadrachalam completes 60 years

KHAMMAM: The iconic bridge over the Godavari river in Bhadrachalam completed 60 years on Sunday. It has played an important role in transporting people between Bhadrachalam’s agency areas and the neighbouring states of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

Until the recent construction of a new bridge, it was the only way to cross the river. Inaugurated by the former President of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on 13 July 1965, the bridge stands 80 feet tall and has withstood 40 major floods without structural damage.

Before its construction, people including devotees heading to the Sri Rama temple crossed the river using country boats. A tragic boat collision in 1953, which claimed around 150 lives, led to a nationwide debate and led to the decision to build the bridge. The foundation stone was laid by the former Chief Minister Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy on 16 December 1959.

Since its opening, the bridge has transformed regional connectivity. It facilitated easier access for lakhs of pilgrims and travellers to reach Madhya Pradesh (now Chhattisgarh), Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. Devotee numbers during festivals soared from thousands to lakhs.

BV Ramana Reddy, a senior citizen, said, “Though 60 years old, the bridge has served crores of people and its value is beyond words.” Another local, Y Suryanarayana, praised the engineering quality, saying that the structure has required no major repairs in its lifetime.