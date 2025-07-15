1,800-year-old inscription unearthed in Telangana's Yadadri

HYDERABAD: A fragmentary Brahmi inscription dating back to the second century CE was discovered at Chada in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district during recent excavations by the Telangana Department of heritage. The inscription, engraved on a stone slab, is written in Prakrit language and Brahmi script, typical of the Satavahana period.

Though partially damaged, the inscription includes the phrase “sacha(va)lo[ka] hita sukhaya”, which translates to “for the well-being and happiness of all worlds”.

Archaeological Survey of India Director (Epigraphy) K Muniratnam Reddy believes that the inscription records the donation of a slab (pato) to a vihara (Buddhist monastery), indicating the site’s importance as a Buddhist centre during the Satavahana era.

“The Telangana government continues to support archaeological research through its Department of Heritage and is actively developing Buddhist tourism circuits across the State,” he added.