35 students hospitalised after food contamination in Telangana

NALGONDA: Thirty-five students at the Mudigonda Tribal Girls’ Ashram school in Devarakonda mandal, in Nalgonda district, fell ill allegedly after consuming contaminated food.

On Sunday night, the students were reportedly served ‘bagara’ rice and chicken. After dinner, several girls complained of stomach pain and diarrhoea. On Monday morning, they were given tamarind rice for breakfast. Following this, 35 students experienced severe stomach pain and diarrhoea, causing alarm among teachers.

With the help of the school ANM, the teachers took the students to a medical practitioner in Mudigonda for treatment. Based on his advice, the girls were then shifted to the government hospital in Devarakonda.

Doctors at the hospital stated that the students’ condition was stable and confirmed food poisoning as the cause of their illness. Upon receiving information, RDO Ramana Reddy rushed to the hospital and spoke to the students. He also visited the school to gather more details about the incident.