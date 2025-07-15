CPI leader shot dead during morning walk in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chandu Rathod (47), a state council member of Communist Party of India (CPI), was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Tuesday morning in Shalivahana Nagar Park under the Malakpet police limits.

The incident occurred around 7.30 am when he went for a morning walk.

Police said three to four unidentified assailants arrived in a car while he was on a morning walk and attacked Rathod by throwing chilli powder at him. As he attempted to flee, they opened fire, killing him on the spot.

The deceased’s family has alleged that Rathod had a long-standing enmity with a CPI (ML) leader of Devaruppala.

Malakpet police rushed to the scene and launched an investigation. Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)