DG of Fire Safety warns industry heads after Sigachi blast, urges strict adherence to norms

SANGAREDDY: The Director General of Fire Safety, Nagi Reddy, emphasised that it is the responsibility of industrialists and senior officials, such as general managers, to take all necessary safety precautions. He warned that the government will act strictly against any lapses in this regard.

“Negligence by even one or two persons can prove costly and lead to catastrophe. This was very clear in the recent explosion at Sigachi chemical industry in Pashamylaram, which resulted in the death of 45 people and left eight missing. Even while this tragedy remains fresh in public memory, another fire broke out on Sunday, although without any loss of life,” Nagi Reddy said while addressing a meeting of industrialists, general managers, directors, and other senior officials from various industries on Monday. The meeting, held at the Industrial Local Authority (IALA) office, was attended by around 100 representatives.

Speaking on fire control systems, he said that beyond setting up the systems, industries must ensure they are robust and managed by dedicated safety officers with adequate support staff. He stated that every industry must obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the department after meeting prescribed safety norms.

He further added that fire safety systems should be checked frequently, and a portion of industry revenue should be allocated for safety and security.