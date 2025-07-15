Human skeleton found in abandoned house in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A human skeleton was discovered inside a long-abandoned house in the Nampally market area under the limits of the Habeeb Nagar police station. The incident came to light on Monday.

According to the police, the house had been lying vacant for the past seven years, with locals stating that the owner reportedly resides abroad. The discovery was made when a group of local boys reportedly entered the premises to retrieve a ball that had fallen inside.

Upon opening the door, they were shocked to find a human skeleton. One of the boys captured a video of the skeleton and shared it on social media, which quickly brought the matter to the attention of the police.

Acting swiftly, the police reached the scene, sealed the premises, and launched a thorough investigation.

Forensic teams have been called in, and officials are conducting DNA tests and collecting other evidence to identify the deceased and determine the circumstances surrounding the death. The police are suspecting that the deceased was an inmate of the house.