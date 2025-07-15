India’s first carbon fibre foot prosthesis unveiled at AIIMS in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) and AIIMS, Bibinagar have developed the country’s first “Make in India” cost-effective high-performance carbon fibre foot prosthesis.

Under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative, AIIMS Bibinagar (PMSSY, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GoI) in collaboration with DRDL, DRDO, Ministry of Defence, Government of India, jointly developed the ADIDOC (AIIMS Bibinagar - DRDL, DRDO Indigenously Developed Optimised Carbon Foot Prosthesis).

The ADIDOC Foot is an indigenously designed, biomechanically tested to withstand loads up to 125 kg and is designed for highly dynamic K3-level active users offering high performance at an affordable cost.

It has three variants to cater to patients of different weights. The foot is designed with the goal of offering a high-quality, low cost and affordable solution accessible to a larger population in need, while delivering performance on par with available international models.

It is expected to reduce the cost significantly to as low as Rs 20,000 in production in comparison to the cost of the current imported similar products that are around Rs 2 lakh.

Hence this innovation is expected to significantly improve accessibility to high-quality prosthetics for low-income group amputees in India, reduce dependency on imported technologies, and support broader social and economic inclusion for people with disabilities.

The development of the prosthesis was made possible through the dedicated efforts of experts and scientists from DRDL, DRDO, industry partners and medical team of experts from AIIMS Bibinagar.