HYDERABAD: Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil has convened a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi on Wednesday.

The meeting, scheduled for 2.30 pm, gains significance against the backdrop of renewed tensions between the two states over water sharing, particularly following Andhra Pradesh’s announcement of the Polavaram-Banakacherla project to divert 200 tmcft of Godavari water to the Penna basin via the Krishna basin.

Both chief ministers have previously expressed their willingness to resolve interstate water disputes through dialogue. However, Telangana has strongly objected to the proposed AP project, citing the lack of mandatory clearances from the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Apex Council and the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB).

It is worth noting that both the Polavaram Project Authority and the GRMB had raised concerns over the project, stating that it requires a fresh Detailed Project Report (DPR) and either a new water-sharing agreement or tribunal ruling to proceed.

It remains to be seen whether the Ministry of Jal Shakti will push for a negotiated settlement between the two states, similar to efforts made on the Krishna water-sharing issue or invoke Section 3 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956, to refer the matter to a tribunal.

An official release from the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office on Monday stated that Revanth is determined to press for the state’s rightful share of river waters and is committed to utilising every drop from both the Krishna and Godavari rivers.

Revanth looks to correct past injustices

At the meeting, Revanth is expected to urge the Union minister to expedite clearances for Telangana’s irrigation projects on the Krishna river and seek central assistance for their completion. He has also directed officials to find a lasting resolution to the state’s long-pending river water issues and to correct past injustices.