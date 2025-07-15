Justice AK Singh appointed CJ of Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: President Droupadi Murmu has approved the transfer of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, currently chief justice of the Tripura High Court. He will now serve as chief justice of the Telangana HC. The appointment order was issued on Monday by Jagannath Srinivasan, joint secretary, Ministry of Law & Justice (Department of Justice – Appointments Division). He has been directed to assume charge without delay.

Born on July 7, 1965, Justice Singh holds a BA (Hons) and LLB from the University of Delhi. He enrolled as an advocate in 1990 and practised at the Patna High Court until 2000, later continuing at the Jharkhand High Court from 2001.

He was appointed as an additional judge of the Jharkhand High Court on January 24, 2012, and became a permanent judge on January 16, 2014.

He also served as executive chairman of the Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority from April 2021 and was acting chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court between December 20, 2022, and February 19, 2023. He took oath as chief justice of the Tripura High Court on April 17, 2023.