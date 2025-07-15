Negligence led to Sigachi Industries blast, says retired IICT scientist

HYDERABAD: Retired scientist from the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT),K Babu Rao, stated that negligence in safety measures led to the explosion at Sigachi Industries in Pashamylaram on June 30.

In a statement, he explained that the initial explosion occurred in a spray dryer, which was completely destroyed. The force of the blast caused accumulated microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) dust to rise and ignite, triggering a second, more powerful explosion that led to the building’s collapse. “There is no doubt this was a dust explosion,” he said.

Dr Babu Rao pointed out that for 35 years, neither the management nor the regulatory authorities had acknowledged the potential for such a severe incident. No preventive measures were in place, and a lack of expertise and disregard for safety education were clear among factory inspectors.

He further alleged that despite previous combustible dust accidents in the Telugu states, attempts had been made to shield industry owners by submitting misleading reports. “This has weakened the safety framework,” he added.