Removing PM photos from fair price shops unfair, says Telangana BJP president

NALGONDA: Accusing the state government of claiming credit for rice provided by the Union government, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Monday stated that removing photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from ration shops is a conspiracy by the state government.

Addressing the media during his visit to Nalgonda, he said: “It’s ridiculous of the state government to claim credit for the rice, which is being provided free of charge by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. Instead of thanking the Centre, the state government is taking credit.”

The BJP leader demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ensure that every eligible beneficiary receives a ration card.

“Several doubts are being raised over the beneficiary selection process. There are allegations that ration cards are being given only to Congress party workers,” he said.

‘Religious quota in BC reservations unjust’

Ramchander Rao, meanwhile, stated that the inclusion of a 10% religious quota in the 42% BC reservations by the current Congress government is unacceptable. He pointed out that the Supreme Court has also rejected religious reservations.

He called upon the BC communities to raise their voice against this move. He, however, clarified that the BJP is not against BC reservations but it only opposes the 10% religious quota.

Expressing displeasure over the prevalence of “family rule” in Nalgonda politics despite people’s political awareness in the district, he said that the BJP is the only alternative for those who oppose such a rule.

He called upon the youth and women of Nalgonda district to join the BJP in large numbers to put an end to dynastic politics. The state BJP chief demanded that the state government provide clarity on why the SLBC and Dindi project works have been halted.