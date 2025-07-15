Telangana HC exempts BJP MP Etala Rajender from appearance

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday exempted BJP MP Etala Rajender from appearing before the trial court in connection with a case related to a rally organised in Huzurabad during a byelection in 2021 in alleged violation of Covid-19 protocols.

The court issued notice to the police, directing them to file a counter. The next hearing is scheduled for August 4.

A government official, Khaja Basheeruddin, lodged a complaint stating that Rajender had conducted a political rally violating the Covid-19 protocols. Following this complaint, the police registered an FIR against Rajender.

Challenging the FIR, Rajender filed a petition in the high court seeking its quashing. Justice K Lakshman heard the petition, during which advocate G Sanjeev Reddy, representing Rajender, argued that the FIR was registered without verifying basic facts.