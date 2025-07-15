Telangana Jagruthi urges women’s panel to act against Teenmar Mallanna over derogatory remarks on MLC K Kavitha

HYDERABAD: Members of Telangana Jagruthi filed a complaint with the State Women’s Commission, seeking action against MLC Chintapandu Naveen Kumar alias Teenmar Mallanna for allegedly making derogatory remarks against their president and BRS MLC K Kavitha.

As Commission chairperson Nerella Sharada was unavailable, Jagruthi representatives submitted their complaint to its members Sudham Lakshmi, Revathi Rao and others.

Jagruthi leaders expressed their displeasure over the non-availability of the chairperson even though they informed in advance their desire to meet her.

The secretary of the commission initially refused to accept their representation, leading to the Jagruthi leaders criticising their attitude, saying such an approach was unacceptable, especially in cases where women were being demeaned. The members who received the complaint said that they would bring the matter to the attention of the chairperson and ensure that action is taken against Teenmar Mallanna. Those who submitted the complaint included Women’s Jagruthi president Maripalli Madhavi, senior leaders Varalakshmi, Padala Manoj, Deshpaka Suchitra, Sandhya Reddy, Shaheen, Parameshwari, Kusuma Rajitha and Rajitha Reddy.

Meanwhile, Teenmar Mallanna’s personal assistant B Srinivas lodged a complaint with the chairperson of the Commission of Backward Classes, Telangana alleging that Kavitha took the law into her own hands. He demanded that the Commission take appropriate legal action against the BRS leader.

Commission chairman G Niranjan forwarded the complaint letter to the Rachakonda Police Commissioner with a request to inquire into the matter and instruct the concerned officials to take necessary action, and ensure that such incidents do not recur.