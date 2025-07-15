Telangana Panchayat BC quota ordinance sent to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma

HYDERABAD: The state government has sent the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma for approval. If promulgated, the government is expected to notify local body elections within a week.

The move follows a high court order on June 25, directing the government to complete reservation-related procedures for local polls within 30 days and declare results by September 30.

Government sources clarified that the proposed ordinance is separate from the Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Rural and Urban Local Bodies) Bill, 2025, which was passed by both Houses but has been reserved by the Governor for Presidential assent. It is currently under review by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Cabinet’s push for the ordinance, which seeks to enable reservations beyond the 50% cap, is based on data-driven recommendations by a commission led by retired IAS officer Busani Venkateshwara Rao. The panel relied on findings from the State Socio-Economic and Educational Empowerment Population Census (SEEEPC).

With the Congress government banking on the ordinance to deliver on a key electoral promise, all eyes are now on the Governor’s response.