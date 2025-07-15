Villagers poison cow’s carcass in bid to kill tiger in Telangana

KAMAREDDY: Forest officials detained four persons for allegedly spraying pesticide on a cow’s carcass in Ramareddy mandal on Monday. Sources said the cow had been killed by a tiger two days ago. Believing that the tiger might come back to eat its prey, the owner sprayed pesticide on its carcass to kill the feline.

Upon learning this, officials along with a veterinarian, arrived at the scene on Sunday and examined the carcass.

They suspected that some form of pesticide had been applied to it.

Forest officials then returned to the area and questioned villagers as to who had sprayed the chemical on the cow’s body. Four villagers confessed to committing the crime. In accordance with the Forest Act, the suspects were detained and shifted to the district headquarters for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, three search teams were deployed to monitor the tiger’s movements, assess its condition, and prevent any attacks from villagers.

Forest Divisional Officer PV Ramakrishna stated that the search teams will continue their efforts until the tiger’s location is determined. He mentioned that they will utilise drones to assist in the search and are working to raise awareness among the public about the need to avoid harming the tiger.