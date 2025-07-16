15-year-old ends life in KGBV school in Suryapet

SURYAPET : A 15-year-old student, Nimma Tanusha Mahalakshmi, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the KGBV School in Nadigudem, Suryapet district, on Monday morning. District Education Officer (DEO) Ashok stated that the victim was experiencing stress due to family problems and died by suicide.

However, Mahalakshmi’s father, Venkateswarlu, dismissed the suicide theory. He stated that his daughter was not someone who would take such a step and clarified that there were no family issues or health concerns. He raised suspicions over the dupatta used, alleging it did not belong to his daughter and looked like it was torn from a sari.

Venkateswarlu demanded a probe into the school administration. The Nadigudem police have registered a case of suspicious death and initiated an investigation.

Meanwhile, District Education Officer (DEO) Ashok’s claim that Mahalakshmi died by suicide due to family issues has drawn sharp criticism. The victim’s family and student unions slammed the statement, questioning the DEO’s authority to make such declarations before an official investigation.

040-66202000 & 66202001

(Call between 11 am and 9 pm)