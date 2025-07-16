BRS urges EC not to allot poll symbols identical to car

HYDERABAD: In view of the upcoming local body elections, the BRS requested the State Election Commission for deletion of certain identical symbols from the list of free symbols as they are similar or identical to the ‘car’ symbol of the BRS.

BRS general secretary Soma Bharath Kumar and former MP B Vinod Kumar submitted a memorandum to the SEC to this effect on Tuesday.

They requested the SEC to delete the symbols which are identical to “car” in the “interest of fair election and fair exercise of voters’ right to cast their vote, according to their choice without confusion”.

The BRS leaders requested the officials to freeze the issuance of free symbols, like chapti roller, camera, ship and others as they are identical to the ‘car’, from the allotment, irrespective of whether it is an individual candidate or a registered political party or an unrecognised political party.

They asked the officials to avoid allocation of identical symbols in the upcoming polls to the MPTCs/ZPTCs as well as the Assembly and LS polls.