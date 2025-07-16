Congress SC Cell chief found murdered in Medak

MEDAK: In a shocking late-night incident, M Anil (35), president of the Medak District Congress SC Cell, was found brutally murdered near Variguntam village in Kulcharam mandal on Monday. Initially thought to be an accident, police later confirmed it was a targeted killing.

According to the police, Anil was returning to his native village by car after attending a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad when unidentified assailants opened fire on him.

Sources suggested Anil had ongoing disputes with a Kadapa MLA’s family and a Hyderabad-based real estate firm over six guntas of land. Police sent the body for a post-mortem examination. The Kulcharam police are investigating the case.