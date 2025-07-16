Future City will redefine Telangana’s urban development: Deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday claimed that the proposed Future City will become a game changer for the development of Telangana.

The deputy CM was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the new conference hall at the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) headquarters in Hyderabad.

Highlighting the state government’s push for transformative development initiatives such as the Future City, Musi river rejuvenation and the Regional Ring Road (RRR) projects, he said: “Once these projects are completed, Hyderabad’s growth will be beyond imagination.”

“Future City will be a game changer that will redefine urban development in the region,” he added.

He also revealed that the government was chalking out plans to develop IT, pharma and housing clusters between the ORR and RRR.

The deputy CM, meanwhile, announced that the government was mulling the idea of introducing a one-time settlement scheme for pending power bills, a long-standing request from industry stakeholders.

He also highlighted Telangana’s strengths as an investment destination, its world-class infrastructure, skilled workforce, international airport, and stable power supply, including plans to introduce green energy for industries. “Hyderabad is a goldmine of innovation and talent. Let us create wealth not just for a few, but for every household in the state,” he said.

He said that as part of its broader vision for inclusive growth, the government has started initiatives like the Skills University and Ambedkar Knowledge Centres aimed at equipping youth with industry-relevant skills.

He also reiterated the government’s aim to empower one crore women and transform them into millionaires within five years.

“Creating wealth is not the end goal. It is a means to enhance the dignity of our people and fulfil their aspirations,” he said while calling for collaboration between government, industry and civil society to ensure equitable distribution of wealth across Telangana.