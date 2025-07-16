Hyderabad emerges as India’s AI hub

HYDERABAD: As the world observes Artificial Intelligence (AI) Appreciation Day on Wednesday, Hyderabad is emerging as a powerhouse in India’s AI revolution. With a booming startup ecosystem and strong government backing, the city is integrating AI into sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and legal systems, reshaping the role of technology in everyday life.

Hosting over 500 AI startups, Hyderabad is now one of India’s premier AI hubs. According to Deloitte’s “Tech Trends 2025 – India Perspective” report, India’s AI market is projected to reach USD 17 billion by 2027, growing at 25–35% annually. The country has also seen a 14-fold rise in AI-skilled professionals in the last seven years. Hyderabad contributes significantly to this growth, powered by expanding digital infrastructure, public-private partnerships, and supportive policies.

Government-driven innovation

Telangana’s startup-friendly policies, Startup India schemes, and early-stage grants have enabled many ventures to go from concept to market. The Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM), launched in 2024, aims to support over 200 AI-focused startups by 2026 through funding, mentoring, and capacity building. T-Hub, the state’s flagship innovation platform, offers crucial access to capital, mentorship, and global networks.

Hyderabad-based Monitra Healthcare is a prime example. The company received three grants from the Department of Biotechnology and support from the Telangana State Innovation Council to build its cardiac AI solution, “UpBeat.” Founder Ravi Bhogu said the grants and fast-tracked patent processes helped them achieve product validation and early manufacturing milestones.

AI’s impact in Telangana is already visible from smart agricultural tools that help farmers monitor crops and predict weather to AI-powered drones securing critical infrastructure. The rise in AI also brings attention to entrepreneurship and youth involvement. “AI will transform the global landscape and it’s here to stay,” said Bhogu. He urged young innovators to solve meaningful problems and build solutions in India with global relevance.

However, the AI boom also raises concerns about responsible development. William May, Managing Director at the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP), stressed the importance of ethical AI frameworks. He noted that with NASSCOM projecting over one million new AI and data science roles by 2026, preparing a future-ready workforce is crucial.

A GARP survey showed that 54% of risk professionals expect increased hiring in AI compliance and ethics roles, underlining the need for balanced, resilient innovation.