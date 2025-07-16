Hyderabad government schools to adopt rectangle seating mode

HYDERABAD: Taking inspiration from the Malayalam film Sthanarthi Sreekuttan, Hyderabad District Collector Hari Chandana Dasari has directed all government schools in the city to replace traditional back-bench seating with a rectangle-shaped classroom arrangement.

The idea gained momentum during her inspection of the Tribal Welfare Water Sports Academy and Tribal Welfare Ashram Boys School in Bowenpally, Secunderabad, on Tuesday. Her visit included a review of infrastructure, sports training, digital education, and hostel facilities. During the interaction, she advised students to adopt the rectangle-shaped seating layout.

She said, “I saw this concept in a Malayalam film where all students sit in a single row, and I learned that many schools in Kerala have adopted it. With the teacher at the centre, every student is visible, and all can participate equally. Typically, students who sit at the back tend to lose focus. This change aims to eliminate that problem.”

Meanwhile, a similar initiative in Tamil Nadu faced criticism from experts who expressed concern over the potential health impact — neck issues and visual strain from the new seating arrangements — on children. It was put on hold on Saturday and later introduced on Monday in select schools where classrooms have fewer students and sufficient space.

When asked by TNIE about it, Hari Chandana said that the Hyderabad model is different. “Tamil Nadu schools have introduced a semi-circle layout, resembling the Tamil letter ‘Pa.’ Our rectangle-shaped design is unique and promotes student-centred learning. It ensures no student is ignored or left out,” she said. She added that this seating model is experimental: “If the outcomes are positive, we will go ahead. If not, we can revert to the traditional setup.”