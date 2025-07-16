Justice League: Former Bodhan MLA’s plea to quash FIR rejected in hit-and-run case

The Telangana High Court has dismissed a petition filed by former Bodhan MLA Mohammed Shakeel Aamir seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him in connection with a hit-and-run case involving his son. The court held that Shakeel must face investigation and cannot be exempted from legal scrutiny.

The case pertains to an incident that occurred around 3 am on December 23, 2023, when a speeding car collided with a traffic divider and barricades near Praja Bhavan. Police identified the driver as Raheel, son of Shakeel. CCTV footage confirmed that four individuals were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Following the crash, police detained Raheel. However, during the probe, authorities uncovered attempts to mislead the investigation by presenting another individual, Abdul Asif, as the driver.

The alleged cover-up reportedly involved certain cops and Shakeel. Later, an FIR was registered against the accused. During the hearing, Additional Public Prosecutor Shalini Mishra submitted that Raheel had left the country and failed to appear for driver identification.

She also stated that Abdul Asif was wrongly projected as the driver. The court dismissed the petitions, allowing the investigation to proceed.

Relief to Eatala in poll code violation case

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday quashed a case registered against BJP MP Eatala Rajender in connection with alleged violation of the model code of conduct during the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll.

The case was registered at Kamalapur PS against Rajender and others for taking out a huge rally and bursting firecrackers in violation of the election code. After considering the submissions and procedural lapses in the investigation, the HC quashed the criminal proceedings against the MP.

Remark on KCR: Case against MP quashed

Justice K Lakshman quashed a case registered against BJP MP Bandi Sanjay for alleged derogatory remarks made against former chief minister KCR. The case pertains to a press meet held on November 30, 2023, in which Sanjay was accused of making controversial and offensive comments targeting KCR. During the hearing, HC noted that the police failed to produce statements of witnesses that could substantiate the charges against Sanjay.

Rape case against prof dismissed

The Telangana High Court has quashed a rape case filed against assistant professor Ranjith, offering relief to the accused after finding the allegations baseless and lacking sufficient grounds for prosecution. Justice Juvvadi Sridevi, who presided over the case, observed that both the petitioner (Ranjith) and the complainant were adults and appeared to have been in a consensual relationship.

The complainant, a 21-year-old woman, had alleged that during her MA (English) studies in 2017, she developed a relationship with Ranjith while residing in a hostel.

She claimed Ranjith promised to marry her after divorcing his wife, but later refused and forced her out of his house. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case in 2019 and filed a chargesheet following the investigation.