Talks on Banakacherla premature, untenable: Telangana government to Jal Shakti ministry

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has requested the Ministry of Jal Shakti to either revise the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting of chief ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh or defer any discussion on the AP government’s proposed Polavaram-Banakacherla link project until all statutory requirements, interstate consultations and clearances are fully complied with and all objections resolved. It also requested inclusion of the items proposed by it in the agenda for the meeting.

Any discussion on AP’s project was “premature and untenable”, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao said in a letter to the Secretary of Jal Shakti.

Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil has convened a meeting in Delhi on Wednesday with chief ministers of Telangana and AP, A Revanth Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu, and to discuss river water issues. The AP government submitted Polavaram-Banakacherla as an agenda item. Telangana has objected to a discussion on AP’s project “at this juncture”.

There is no clarity on whether the Jal Shakti Ministry will drop the Banakacherla item from the agenda or not. If the ministry does not drop it, Revanth might stage a walkout from the meeting after registering his dissent, sources said. However, he is expected to make his stand crystal clear on all irrigation-related issues of the state before walking out, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary in his letter said: “Given the unresolved and substantive objections of the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA), Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), Central Water Commission (CWC), and the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC), the lack of statutory clearances, and the ongoing violations of binding legal provisions and tribunal awards, it is unequivocally premature and procedurally untenable to discuss the Godavari-Banakacherla Link Project at this stage. Proceeding otherwise would undermine the authority of the Government of India’s own regulatory mechanisms and set a precedent contrary to the rule of law.”

“The government of Telangana appreciates the initiative to address inter-state water issues. However, we must formally place on record our objections to the inclusion and discussion of the Godavari-Banakacherla (Polavaram-Banakacherla) Link Project at this juncture, and request that the agenda be revised accordingly,” Ramakrishna Rao said in the letter to the Secretary of the Ministry of Jal Shakti on Monday.