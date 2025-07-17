Anti-Corruption Bureau finds unaccounted cash at RTA check post in Kamareddy

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted surprise raids at the RTA checkpoint in Pondurthi village, Bhiknoor mandal in Kamareddy district, on Tuesday morning.

During the operation, which began around 9.00 am, officials seized Rs 52,000 in unaccounted cash. They have also uncovered a pattern of alleged extortion, where drivers passing through the checkpoint were seen handing over cash to secure passage without hindrance.

Among the findings, Rs 16,000 was recovered from Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) Sam Richardson, and Rs 29,000 from a private agent identified as G Shiva Kumar. An additional Rs 4,000 was found hidden inside an office file, and Rs 3,000 more was recovered from the premises during the inspection.

RTA staff were found to have engaged five unauthorised private persons to assist in daily operations, four of whom were present at the site during the raid. The ACB noticed gross dereliction of duty by the RTA personnel, who allegedly allowed agents to operate freely and collect bribes.

The officials said that a comprehensive report including the irregularities and evidence collected during the raid will be submitted to the government and legal action will be taken against the officials involved.