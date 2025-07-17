Centre okays Rs 100 crore to extend MMTS from Ghatkesar to Yadagirigutta

HYDERABAD: The Union Ministry of Railways has allocated Rs 100 crore in the current financial year for the long-pending Ghatkesar-Yadagirigutta section under the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) railway line project, following a representation made by Bhuvanagiri MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy during zero hour in the Lok Sabha earlier this year. The Ministry of Railways has taken up the project on its behalf, in the event of non-deposit of the state government’s share of funds.

In a letter addressed to the MP on Wednesday, Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh recalled the issue raised on April 3, 2025, and clarified that the proposed 33-km third railway line between Ghatkesar and Yadadri was originally sanctioned in 2016 under the MMTS on a cost-sharing basis with the state government. However, the project could not move forward due to the non-deposit of the state’s share of funds.

The estimated cost of the project remains Rs 412 crore. The latest budgetary provision of Rs 100 crore marks a significant step towards reviving the long-delayed infrastructure project, aimed at improving connectivity to the temple town of Yadagirigutta.

In a statement, MP Kiran Kumar Reddy thanked Ashwini Vaishnaw for sanctioning the funds.