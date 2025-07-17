ED likely to ask ACB to share info on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme irregularities

HYDERABAD: Even as the ACB sleuths conducted searches at the residences of retired Irrigation engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar Rao and his relatives for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reportedly focused its attention on corrupt engineers involved in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The sources said the ED is likely to seek details from the ACB on the Kaleshwaram irregularities, including allegations of diverting government funds as investments into personal companies and organising destination weddings abroad.

The ED is also focusing on the allegations that ENC Muralidhar Rao reportedly parked the corrupt money in his son Abhishek Rao’s companies. The ED is also likely to probe the destination marriage of Irrigation executive engineer N Sridhar’s son conducted in Thailand. Sridhar was recently trapped by the ACB. The ED will not only investigate the corruption by irrigation engineers but also their financial transactions, according to sources.

The ED, according to sources, is planning to seek detailed information from the ACB on corruption cases involving C Muralidhar, N Sridhar and others.

Meanwhile, ACB officials said that they conducted searches at the residence of Muralidhar in Hyderabad for the second day. They also conducted searches at residences of Muralidhar’s relatives in Warangal and Karimnagar.