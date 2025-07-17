Engineer-in-chief of the Panchayat Raj department held for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested engineer-in-chief of the Panchayat Raj department, Veeravalli Kanakaratnam, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

According to ACB officials, the bribe was taken from a complainant in exchange for facilitating a transfer and posting. Searches were conducted at the Panchayat Raj office at Irrum Manzil and at Kanakaratnam’s residence.

Kanakaratnam retired in March this year but was granted a one-year extension. He took charge as Engineer-in-Chief on March 13, 2024. He had earlier served in key positions in Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar and Nizamabad districts. The investigation is ongoing.