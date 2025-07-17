Justice league: Telangana HC bid adieu to Chief Justice Sujoy Paul

TG HC bids adieu to Justice Paul

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday bid adieu to Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul following his transfer to the Calcutta High Court. In a function held at the first court hall, the full court honoured Justice Paul for his exemplary service.

Justice Shyam Koshy praised Justice Paul for delivering judgments not just based on law, but with a deep sense of humanity and described him as a role model for others.

Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy highlighted Justice Paul’s judicial contributions, noting that he disposed of 4,223 main cases and 5,000 miscellaneous cases in just 255 days, a remarkable achievement reflecting his dedication and efficiency.

Partial relief to Uttam in poll code case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted partial relief to Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy in three cases related to alleged poll code violations during the 2019 Huzurnagar byelection campaign. Justice K Lakshman quashed one case filed in Nereducharla and issued interim orders exempting Uttam from personal appearance in the remaining two.

The court adjourned the matter to August 18 and directed the respondents in the pending petitions to file their counter-affidavits. The cases, registered in Narayanpet and Mattampalli, pertain to a roadshow and public gathering held without permission and in violation of the Model Code of Conduct, in support of Uttam’s wife, Padmavathi, who contested the byelection.