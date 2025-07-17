Justice league: Telangana HC issues contempt notice to HCA officials over unpaid dues

Notices to HCA functionaries in contempt of court plea

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued Form-1 notices to Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) officials over alleged contempt of court. Notices were sent to HCA secretary R Devraj and CEO Suneel Bose Kante for failing to comply with an order issued on October 18, 2024.

The contempt petition was filed by Ganjam Décor Services, which accused the HCA of not releasing payments despite a work order issued on January 9, 2024. The petitioner claimed deliberate disobedience of the court’s order.

After reviewing the material submitted, the court found prima facie grounds to proceed with the contempt case. Both officials have been directed to appear in person on July 18, 2025, at 10.30 am, to explain the non-compliance and show cause why they should not face further legal action.

The case will be taken up on the scheduled date, with the court to decide whether the conduct of the HCA officials warrants penal consequences under the contempt law.

Top officials get notices over fish seed payment delay

The Telangana High Court has issued Form-1 notices to six senior officials for non-compliance with orders related to payments for fish seed supplied during 2023–24. The notices were served to Special Chief Secretary (Animal Husbandry) Sabyasachi Ghosh, Principal Secretary (Finance) Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Fisheries Commissioner Priyanka Ala, Deputy Director T Srinivas, and collectors of Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts.

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by P Balaraju, who claimed officials delayed payment of Rs 28 lakh for fish seeds supplied by his farm in Wanaparthy. Similar grievances were raised by other petitioners. The court had earlier, on April 8, directed the authorities to resolve the matter within three weeks. Justice NV Shravan Kumar, hearing the case noted the officials’ failure to comply. The court has asked the respondents to appear and provide explanations at the next hearing, scheduled for July 30.

‘Provide explanation on illegal land entries’

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed a panchayat official to submit details on layout permissions and approvals for a 112-acre land parcel in Chippalturthi village, Narsapur mandal, Medak district. The hearing is scheduled for July 22.

The dispute concerns Survey Nos. 58/1 to 5, 12, 59/30, 31, 32 and 40, involving land worth hundreds of crores. Petitioners G Ashok and another individual alleged unauthorised entries were made in the land records following proceedings issued by the collector in 2020.

Despite a formal request submitted in April this year, the authorities allegedly failed to act. During the hearing, the petitioners’ counsel argued that outdated or irregular orders were misused to alter records. Justice K Lakshman instructed the panchayat official concerned to file a report outlining the layout details, including any unauthorised constructions on the land. The case will be reviewed further on July 22.