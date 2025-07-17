Telangana

KT Rama Rao once again dares CM Revanth Reddy to open debate on the Medigadda barrage

“I am challenging him once again, let us have a debate, not at Nagarjunasagar as he challenged, but at the Medigadda barrage,” he added.
BRS working president KT Rama Rao recalled that the BRS had earlier invited the CM Revanth Reddy for a public debate, offering him three full days of preparation.
HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday dared CM A Revanth Reddy to an open debate on the Medigadda barrage at the project site.

Addressing a meeting of Dalit Bandhu Sadhana Samithi at Telangana Bhavan, the former minister said that if the chief minister really believes the Medigadda barrage has collapsed, he should come there and debate in front of people.

Rama Rao recalled that the BRS had earlier invited the CM for a public debate, offering him three full days of preparation. “We went to the Press Club, prepared for a debate. But Revanth Reddy ran away. He is a coward who talks big and disappears when confronted,” he alleged.

“I am challenging him once again, let us have a debate, not at Nagarjunasagar as he challenged, but at the Medigadda barrage,” he added.

He said that senior leader G Jagadish Reddy had already visited the Medigadda site and renewed the challenge. “If he has the courage, the CM must come and face us,” he said.

