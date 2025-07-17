Only 44,570 acres to be irrigated under Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme this kharif season

HYDERABAD: Now, it’s official. Only 44,570 acres will be irrigated under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) this Kharif season, all due to lack of sufficient water.

The minutes of the first meeting of the State Level Committee for Integrated Water Planning and Management (SCIWAM) held on July 11, accessed by TNIE on Wednesday, revealed that out of four balancing reservoirs under Kaleshwaram project, Mallannasagar and Kondapochammasagar have sufficient storage for irrigation. In view of this, an action plan proposed by the chief engineer, Gajwel under these two balancing reservoirs has been accepted and recommended by the committee.

However, ayacut proposed under Annapurna and Ranganayakasagar balancing reservoirs, where there is a scarcity of water, will be reviewed after inflows are received at Yellampally and Mid Manair projects.

The Vanakalam action plan proposed by the chief engineer, Ramagundam in respect of Boggulavagu is accepted subject to realisation of water. The officials proposed 3,200 acres of ayacut under Boggulavagu.

Due to scarcity of water, the Vanakalam action plan proposed by the chief engineer (Irrigation), Ramagundam under SYP and SRSP above LMD and Manthani LIS will be reviewed after receiving sufficient inflows.

The officials proposed 2,05,320 acres under SRSP (above LMD) and 10,000 acres under Manthani Lift Irrigation Scheme.

In Ghanpur Anicut and Singur project too, the proposed ayacut will be reviewed after sufficient inflows reach Singur. The officials have proposed to irrigate 21,625 acres under Ghanpur Anicut.

In Gollavagu, Ralivagu, Nilwai and NTR Sagar projects, and Sadarmatt, Gaddenavagu and SRSP too, the Vanakalam action plan proposed by the chief engineer, Mancherial will be reviewed after receiving sufficient inflows.

However, the SCIWAM meeting accepted 32,662 acres of ayacut proposed under the Nizamsagar project. The chief engineer, Kamareddy requested that 3 tmcft of water be supplemented from Kondapochamma to Nizamsagar in case of low inflows into Nizamsagar.

The committee informed that supplementation will be possible only when sufficient inflows are received at SYP and all irrigation proposals under all balancing reservoirs in Kaleshwaram up to Kondapochamma are served.