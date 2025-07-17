Telangana will soon increase minimum wages: Minister Vivek Venkatswamy

SANGAREDDY: Labour Minister Vivek Venkatswamy on Wednesday announced the state government’s decision to increase minimum wages in the state.

Participating in the Indira Mahila Shakti celebrations organised in the district headquarters here, the minister said: “In the last 12 years, minimum wages were not increased in the state.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy felt that there was a need to increase the wages as per the prevailing rates. Hence, the government constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to look into this aspect. The committee will be submitting its report soon, following which the government will take a decision on raising minimum wages.”

Workers paid poorly at Sigachi, says minister

Referring to the recent explosion at the Sigachi Industries in Pashamylaram, in which several labourers were killed, the minister said: “The government came to know that the workers at Sigachi were being paid very low wages. The government now wants to announce an increase in minimum wages.”

Vivek, meanwhile, alleged that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao promised to turn farmers into crorepatis but, in reality, it was his family members who became crorepatis. “But our government has been taking all necessary steps to create crorepatis,” he said.

Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha said the Congress governments always strive for women empowerment. “In the undivided AP, former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy introduced 25 paise interest loans. That was followed by interest-free loans scheme introduced by another former CM Kiran Kumar Reddy. Now, Rs 20,000 crore loans are being given to women to help them become entrepreneurs,” he said.

MLA P Sanjeeva Reddy, MLC Anji Reddy, Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) chairperson Nirmala Jayaprakash Reddy, District Collector P Pravinya and others participated in the programme.