TPCC chief praises Telangana’s BC quota decision at AICC OBC meet in Bengaluru

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Wednesday said that Telangana has emerged as a role model for the country in implementing reservations for Backward Classes (BC).

Speaking at the AICC OBC Advisory Council meeting held in Bengaluru under the chairmanship of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mahesh Goud asserted that the Congress government in Telangana has initiated comprehensive measures — legal, political and administrative — to ensure effective and hassle-free implementation of BC reservations.

The TPCC chief also expressed pride in having played a key role during significant moments in the party’s BC empowerment efforts.

“From proposing the BC Declaration in Kamareddy ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls as TPCC working president, to leading the party now as state president while the government is translating that vision into reality — I consider myself fortunate to be part of this historic process,” he said.

He said that Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy, despite belonging to a forward caste, extended full support to the BC reservation initiative. “Revanth Reddy has shown exemplary commitment by ensuring legal safeguards and institutional frameworks for BC welfare,” he said.

The TPCC president also recalled Rahul Gandhi’s emphasis on BC empowerment during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and said the Telangana government has since operationalised key steps in that direction — including the formation of a BC Commission, a BC Dedication Commission, a caste survey, introduction of relevant legislation in the Assembly, and issuance of an ordinance by the Governor.

“Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy, and I consider ourselves foot soldiers in the mission to uphold BC rights,” he said. The Bengaluru meeting was attended by ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, MP Anil Yadav and former MP V Hanumantha Rao, among others.