Two Maoist leaders surrender after four decades underground; Telangana Police hail major success

HYDERABAD: Two senior CPI (Maoist) leaders, Mala Sanjeev alias Lengu Dada and his wife Perugula Parvathi alias Bontala Parvathi alias Deena, surrendered before Rachakonda Police Commissioner on Thursday, marking the end of over four decades of underground life.

Mala Sanjeev alias Lengu Dada (62), originally from Medchal–Malkajgiri district, worked as a key figure in the Maoist cultural wing and later in armed squads. He started his Maoist journey in 1980 with Jana Natya Mandali under revolutionary balladeer Gaddar, organising cultural programs to spread the ideology. Over the years, he served as Division Committee Member, State Committee Member, and finally as Secretariat Member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC).

His wife, Perugula Parvathi (50), from Nagarkurnool district, joined the movement in 1992. She initially worked in armed dalams in the Nallamala region before shifting to propaganda activities. Rising through the ranks, she became a State Committee Member in 2018 and played an active role in mobilising tribal communities in Chhattisgarh.

The couple, who escaped several encounters during their underground years, decided to surrender, influenced by the Telangana government’s rehabilitation schemes. Police hailed the surrender as a major success of their outreach and appealed to other Maoists to “shun violence and return to their villages.”

Officials assured that surrendered cadres would receive full benefits to lead a dignified life.