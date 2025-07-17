With 353, Nalgonda has highest number of MPTC seats

HYDERABAD: As local body elections are round the corner, the state government has determined the number of Zilla Praja Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) and Mandal Praja Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) seats.

As per the official orders issued by the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department, there are 566 ZPTC seats and 5,773 MPTC seats in the districts, except Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. Similarly, there are 12,778 gram panchayats and 1,12,694 wards in villages across the state.

The highest number of MPTC seats are in Nalgonda (353), followed by Nizamabad (307) and Khammam (283). The lowest number of MPTC seats are in Mulugu (83).

The rural local body elections were held only once after formation of Telangana when polls were held for 570 ZPTC, 5,817 MPTC and 12,848 gram panchayat seats. Compared to the previous election, this time around there will be fewer seats — four ZPTC, 44 MPTC and 70 gram panchayat seats.