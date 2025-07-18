11 years after being given an expired vax, six victims to get Rs 1.25L compensation in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has directed the state government to pay compensation of Rs 1,25,000 each to six individuals who were administered expired Hepatitis-B vaccines at Gandhi Hospital in 2014.

Terming the incident a serious violation of the victims’ fundamental right to health and dignity, the commission chaired by Dr Justice Shameem Akther pointed to systemic lapses and recommended action against the responsible officials, including the superintendent of the hospital.

The complaint was filed in 2014 against Gandhi Hospital, alleging that expired Elovac-B Hepatitis-B vaccines were administered to them by Dr V Tara Devi, who was a research fellow at the time. The complainants alleged that the expired vaccines caused side effects such as mental tension, giddiness, drowsiness, stomach pain, and body aches.

The Commission had instructed the superintendent of Gandhi Hospital to submit a report which stated that the vaccine pack carried two different dates, one for expiry and another for the syringe and due to this oversight, Dr Tara Devi administered the expired vaccine. Further, the hospital denied negligence on the part of the doctor and attributed the confusion to the manufacturer, who had printed two different dates on the packaging. They also claimed that the expired vaccine was of low potency and unlikely to cause side effects.

The Commission also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police to inspect the drugs at the hospital. Later, Dr Tara Devi was suspended by the hospital administration. However, the Commission found the Superintendent’s report unsatisfactory, noting that it failed to adequately address the issue of administering expired vaccines. It stated that the explanation of oversight in such a sensitive matter was unacceptable, especially as it involved patient safety.

The Commission also criticised the attempt to shift responsibility to the manufacturer and dealer without addressing the hospital’s accountability. It further noted that suspending Dr Tara Devi did not absolve the institution from the responsibility of providing adequate compensation to the affected individuals. The Commission directed that all recommendations be implemented within two months.