BRS leaders behind Hyderabad Cricket Association mess: TCA

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) on Thursday filed a complaint with the Crime Investigation Department (CID), seeking a probe into alleged irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).
The complaint named former minister KT Rama Rao and MLC K Kavitha, alleging that they had exerted influence over the HCA’s functioning.
TCA president Yendala Laxminarayana and secretary Guruva Reddy met CID Additional DGP Charu Sinha and submitted documents, forensic audit reports and other material. They sought an investigation into the alleged mismanagement of public funds, irregular team selections and related violations. The submission also included court orders, videos and news clips said to reflect the prevailing situation in the HCA.
The TCA alleged that funds between Rs 500 and Rs 600 crore, sanctioned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the past decade, had not been used to develop cricket infrastructure. “There is no visible development of cricket infrastructure in Hyderabad, nor has the HCA built or acquired any clear assets to date. However, examining the personal asset growth of several HCA office bearers over the last 10 years suggests widespread corruption,” the complaint stated.
The complaint alleged that ever since the formation of Telangana, Kavitha and Rama Rao had been influencing decisions at the HCA. The complaint claimed that contracts for IPL ticket sales were awarded to companies linked to Rama Rao’s brother-in-law, while catering and travel contracts were handed to relatives of Kavitha, Rama Rao and HCA president Jaganmohan Rao.
Former HCA director Vanka Pratap was also named in the complaint. The TCA accused him of facilitating corruption in team selections and manipulating procedures. It cited a report by former Chief Justice of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Justice NA Kakru, which reportedly documented irregularities linked to Pratap.
“Despite adverse findings and his suspension by the Justice L Nageshwar Rao committee, Pratap was reportedly nominated to the current committee headed by Justice Naveen Rao, raising concerns about political interference,” the complaint said.
The TCA also asked the CID to examine the 2019–2022 period, alleging financial and administrative irregularities during the tenure of former president Mohammed Azharuddin and other officials, including John Manoj, R Vijayanand, Purushotham Agarwal and Surender Agarwal.
Inspector shifted for ‘leaking’ info
Uppal Circle Inspector N Election Reddy was on Thursday attached to headquarters following allegations that he interfered in the HCA case and leaked confidential information. According to initial reports, when the CID was preparing to arrest HCA General Secretary Devaraju, Election Reddy allegedly warned him in advance about the planned action.