CM Revanth seeks speedy approval for semiconductor projects in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday requested Union Minister for IT and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to expeditiously approve the semiconductor projects in Telangana.
He also urged the Union minister to approve the proposed Advanced System in Package Technologies (ASIP) project and Micro LED Display Fab Project Crystal Matrix as Telangana is already equipped with world-class infrastructure and has a conducive environment for innovations, state-of-the-art, world-class research and development centres.
The chief minister, accompanied by IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, met Ashwini Vaishnaw at Rail Bhavan in Delhi.
During the meeting, the CM brought Telangana’s request for the establishment of a high-tech electronics park at Mucherla in Rangareddy district under the EMC 2.0 scheme to the Union minister’s notice and urged him to set up a new electronic manufacturing park near the Regional Ring Road (RRR).
Meanwhile, appealing to the Railway minister to give permission for new projects to increase railway connectivity in Telangana, the CM said that the Regional Ring Rail project has been proposed parallel to the Regional Ring Road. Since the Railway Board has already given permission for the final location survey, he sought approvals for the `8,000 crore Regional Ring Rail project.
The CM briefed the Union minister on the benefits of the Regional Ring Rail, which will increase connectivity between rural and urban areas and reduce traffic congestion at major stations in Hyderabad city. The Regional Ring Rail project will also reduce rural poverty and improve employment opportunities in urban areas, he added.
Rly line between Hyd Dry Port and Bandar Port sought
Revanth also asked Vaishnaw to sanction a railway line connecting Hyderabad Dry Port and Machilipatnam (Bandar) Port, stating that this route will help in the export of medicines, electronic devices and food processing products.
He urged the Union minister to set up the Kazipet Railway Division for efficient railway operations in the state, which, according to him, will provide swift and safe services to passengers.
The CM also urged the Railway minister to sanction new railway lines for the development of backward areas in Telangana and for the connectivity of various areas to boost industrial and agricultural exports and imports.
As part of this, he requested the Centre to sanction Vikarabad-Krishna (122 km, estimated cost Rs 2,677 crore), Kalwakurthy-Macherla (100 km, estimated cost Rs 2,000 crore), Dornakal-Gadwal (296 km, estimated cost Rs 6,512 crore) and Dornakal-Miryalaguda (97 km, estimated cost Rs 2,184 crore) routes and bear the entire cost of the new projects.
Congress MPs Porika Balaram Nayak, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy, Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy, Suresh Shetkar, Special Principal Secretary of the Industries department Sanjay Kumar, Special Principal Secretary of R&B Vikas Raj, Coordinating Secretary of Central Government Schemes Gaurav Uppal and others were present on the occasion.