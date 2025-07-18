CM Revanth seeks speedy approval for semiconductor projects in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday requested Union Minister for IT and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to expeditiously approve the semiconductor projects in Telangana.

He also urged the Union minister to approve the proposed Advanced System in Package Technologies (ASIP) project and Micro LED Display Fab Project Crystal Matrix as Telangana is already equipped with world-class infrastructure and has a conducive environment for innovations, state-of-the-art, world-class research and development centres.

The chief minister, accompanied by IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, met Ashwini Vaishnaw at Rail Bhavan in Delhi.

During the meeting, the CM brought Telangana’s request for the establishment of a high-tech electronics park at Mucherla in Rangareddy district under the EMC 2.0 scheme to the Union minister’s notice and urged him to set up a new electronic manufacturing park near the Regional Ring Road (RRR).

Meanwhile, appealing to the Railway minister to give permission for new projects to increase railway connectivity in Telangana, the CM said that the Regional Ring Rail project has been proposed parallel to the Regional Ring Road. Since the Railway Board has already given permission for the final location survey, he sought approvals for the `8,000 crore Regional Ring Rail project.

The CM briefed the Union minister on the benefits of the Regional Ring Rail, which will increase connectivity between rural and urban areas and reduce traffic congestion at major stations in Hyderabad city. The Regional Ring Rail project will also reduce rural poverty and improve employment opportunities in urban areas, he added.