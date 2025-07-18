Economic independence key to eliminating gender discrimination: Telangana Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: In a strong endorsement of women’s economic empowerment, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday declared that the core mission of the ‘Praja government’ is to ensure economic independence for women, which he said is the key to eliminating gender discrimination.

Speaking at the Gender Equality Conference organised by the Women’s Commission at Nizam College, the deputy CM laid out the government’s multi-pronged strategy to uplift women through targeted welfare and entrepreneurial initiatives. “When women are economically strong, the entire state becomes financially strong,” he said.

He revealed that the Congress government has already disbursed `21,632 crore in interest-free loans to women’s self-help groups (SHGs) in the first year alone and aims to circulate `1 lakh crore through SHGs within five years with the goal of transforming one crore women into crorepathis (millionaires).

Highlighting the government’s ambitious renewable energy initiative, Vikramarka announced plans to generate 2,000 MW of solar power in partnership with SHGs. These groups will be assisted in setting up power plants, with the government guaranteeing purchase of electricity through pre-signed utility agreements, he said.

“This model — where women’s groups generate solar energy and sell it to the state — hasn’t been implemented in any other state,” he asserted.

Recalls his student days

A proud alumnus of Nizam College, Vikramarka reminisced about his student days (1982–84), staying in Room No 36, and the transformative experience of studying at one of India’s premier institutions. He recalled fellow alumni like former chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy and ex-Speaker Nadendla Manohar, and noted how many of his peers are now accomplished scientists in the US. He promised to take up the current issues facing Nizam College with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and expressed his desire to return to the college for a full-day visit.

ABVP activists block deputy cm’s convoy

HYDERABAD: Mild tension prevailed at the Nizam College here on Thursday when the ABVP members blocked the convoy of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who arrived at the institution to participate in the Gender Equality Conference organised by the Women’s Commission. The student activists demanded immediate release of fee reimbursement amounts and scholarships that have been pending for several years. Students vowed to continue their protests until the government clears the pending reimbursements and scholarships.