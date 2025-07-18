Foresters elated as more tigers roar at Amrabad

HYDERABAD: The Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR) has recorded a rise in its tiger population from 33 to 36 in the 2024–25 Phase IV Monitoring exercise. Though modest, the increase is underpinned by deeper indicators: more adult tigers, more breeding females and signs of long-term stability.

The Forest department, which conducted the monitoring between December 2024 and May 2025, used 1,594 camera traps across 797 grid points following National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) protocols. Dividing the reserve into four spatial blocks, officials ensured systematic data collection through both direct sightings and indirect signs such as pugmarks and scats.

Amrabad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rohit Gopidi told TNIE that the numbers reflect five years of uninterrupted protection and zero poaching. “You don’t need to do much if you simply protect tigers from being killed. Conservation is about patience. What we’re seeing now is the result of consistent effort,” he added.

Adult tiger numbers rose from 26 to 34, and breeding females from 15 to 20. While the number of recorded cubs dropped from seven to two, Gopidi said this was part of the natural reproductive cycle. “Most breeding females had cubs last year. Tigers don’t breed again until the cubs mature, usually after two years. What matters is we’ve hit a key threshold of 20 breeding females,” he said.

Actual numbers could be higher: DFO

Just days after the monitoring period ended, officials spotted another tigress with three cubs, raising hopes for a strong birth cycle ahead. Gopidi expects 10–11 tigresses to breed this year.

Each camera trap, placed roughly every 2 square kilometres, ran for 30 days before being rotated, allowing for photo-identification of individual tigers. “This is not an estimate, it’s a confirmed minimum count. Actual numbers could be higher,” Gopidi noted.

Much of the success, the DFO said, comes from the ground. ATR currently has two anti-poaching camps with five squads each, aided by 25 full-time trackers stationed deep in the forest.

“Trained trackers, routine patrolling and local engagement have helped ensure zero poaching in recent years,” he added.