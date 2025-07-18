Kavitha backs Telangana government on BC quota, slams BRS for opposing ordinance

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha on Thursday supported the state government on BC reservations while slamming her own party for opposing the move.

During an informal chat with reporters, Kavitha said that the draft ordinance prepared by the state government for BC quota was “absolutely correct” and the BRS leaders opposing it was “wrong”.

Kavitha went a step further and said that the BRS had no other option but to toe her line on BC reservations.

“The BRS leaders may take four days’ time to accept it,” she said. “Amending the 2018 Act and bringing the ordinance to provide 42 per cent reservations to BCs in local body elections was justified,” Kavitha added.

“I have supported the ordinance only after discussing it with legal experts,” she said. The former MP lamented that the BRS leaders did not respond to the derogatory comments made against her by MLC Ch Naveen Kumar alias Teenmaar Mallanna and added that she would leave it to the wisdom of the BRS leaders.

Meanwhile, at a press conference, Kavitha demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should lead an all-party delegation to Delhi, coinciding with the commencement of the Parliament session next week, to bring pressure on the Centre to protect the interests of Telangana regarding the Banakacherla project.

The delegation should also make all possible efforts to ensure early clearance for the Bill on 42 per cent reservations for BCs in education, employment and public life, pending with the President.