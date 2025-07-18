Kishan seeks Telangana government's cooperation to execute renewable energy projects

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday sought the cooperation of Telangana government in executing renewable energy projects proposed by Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) under the Ministry of Coal.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Union Coal & Mines minister said that the CPSUs under the Ministry of Coal, especially the Coal India Limited (CIL) and NLC India Limited (NLCIL), are ready to partner with the Telangana government to implement key renewable energy projects such as solar and wind power plants, pumped storage projects (PSP), and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

“These projects will attract investments of about Rs 10,000 crore in the next three years,” he said. In his letter, Kishan said that the state government’s support is required for land acquisition and land allotment for these projects. “Recognising Telangana’s potential in renewable energy generation, the Centre is providing complete support for green energy generation in the state. The chief minister should take a special interest to take this (cooperation) forward,” he said.

“Constructive partnership and proper coordination between the state government and CPSUs are essential for successful implementation of these projects,” he said.

“These projects would play a vital role in reducing carbon emissions, improving air quality and ensuring sustainable natural resource management. These projects also promise significant socio-economic benefits, such as job creation, skill development, enhanced energy security, affordable power access, inclusive growth, and an improved quality of life,” he added.