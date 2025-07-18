Minister Sridhar pitches clean energy push at Urja Manthan 2025

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday called for a stronger Centre-state collaboration to accelerate India’s shift towards sustainable energy.

The minister was speaking at the Urja Manthan 2025 conference, organised by the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The conference, chaired by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, deliberated on energy security, green fuel adoption and cooperative federal strategies.

While showcasing Telangana’s progressive initiatives under its Clean & Green Energy Policy, Sridhar Babu urged the Centre to expand City Gas Distribution networks beyond Hyderabad to tier-2 towns, increase investments in Bhagyanagar Gas Limited, and set up more CNG stations to improve piped gas access in urban and semi-urban areas.

To meet industrial and domestic energy demands, the minister proposed joint Centre-state financing for new LNG and CNG terminals. He also emphasised the potential of Telangana’s agricultural waste, recommending large-scale investments in Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plants and the adoption of waste-to-energy technologies in agri-rich zones.

Sridhar Babu further sought incentives for MSMEs and industries under schemes such as SATAT and the National Green Hydrogen Mission to promote clean fuel adoption across sectors. Highlighting Telangana’s strategic position along the East-West pipeline corridor, he urged the Centre to strengthen pipeline infrastructure and make additional investments to support low-cost, gas-based industrialisation.